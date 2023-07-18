Florida man dead after he stabbed woman and fired at officers, police say

A Florida man who stabbed the mother of his children Monday was killed by police officers after he opened fire on them after a chase and a crash, Tampa’s police chief said.

The 33-year-old man was described as a suspect. He was not immediately identified, and his next of kin had not been notified by Monday evening, police said.

The man was armed with what police said was an AK-47 rifle when he pointed it officers at 5:48 p.m., Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters.

A vehicle chase ended with the man crashing into another vehicle, Bercaw said.

Officers secure the scene in Tampa, Fla., on July 17, 2023. (WFLA)

“Immediately after the crash, the suspect opened fire on our Tampa police officers with that assault rifle,” he said.

The suspect was fatally shot. The number of officers who returned fire is part of the investigation, Bercaw said at a news conference.

The violence began Monday afternoon when the suspect allegedly stabbed the mother of his children, who was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

He then took the children to his brother’s house, left them there and stole his brother’s AK-47 before he left, Bercaw said.

His vehicle was spotted at 5:40 p.m., and officers were following as they waited for air support, Bercaw said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police shooting, officials said.

The children, who were not injured, were with a family member Monday night, police said. No officers were hurt.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com