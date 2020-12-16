Florida man dies after being strangled by falling window during attempted burglary, police say

Stacey Henson, Fort Myers News-Press

A man who law enforcement officials say was attempting to break into a house died when the window he was using to enter the home fell on him, pinning and strangling him.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died Saturday as he attempted to climb through the window of a homein Lehigh Acres east of Fort Myers.

A photo provided to the Fort Myers News-Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the home's property manager shows a person caught in a window with a green frame about 5 feet off the ground. The window is closed on his neck and the man's right arm hangs at his side, his body limp.

Jonathan Hernandez
Jonathan Hernandez

Florida mother shot during funeral: The funeral was for her son, who was shot by police

The sheriff's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation into his death.

The Lee County Jail shows numerous arrests for Hernandez, also known as Jonathan Hernandez-Zuluaga, including marijuana possession, grand theft and probation violations.

Lt. Russell Park, of the sheriff's public information office, said Hernandez had been involved in a 2014 murder case. That report and any other details weren't immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida man strangled by falling window during burglary, police say

