Florida man dies in Covington Co. single-vehicle crash; ALEA

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Covington County on Saturday night has claimed the life of a Florida man.

ALEA officials say Billy R. Fleming, 28 of Baker Florida was fatally injured when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in Covington County. Fleming from the scene of the crash was later taken to HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, where officials say he later died.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 on Covington County 4 near Alabama 54, approximately five miles east of Florala, and at the time of the crash, officials say Fleming was not wearing a seat belt.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

