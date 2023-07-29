Florida man dies in Hopewell crash following police pursuit in Prince George County

HOPEWELL – A Florida man was killed late Friday night after a police pursuit beginning in Prince George County ended with a crash in Hopewell.

Andre Bassett Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell following the crash, which occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street. He died shortly after arrival.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, a pick-up truck and a compact car. It stemmed from a car chase involving Prince George Police.

The message from Hopewell Police did not indicate which of the vehicles was involved in the pursuit, nor did it say which car Bassett was driving. It also was not immediately known what prompted the pursuit or where it began.

Virginia State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2222 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That info may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Florida man killed after car chase ends in Hopewell