Florida man dies Tuesday after Montgomery crash

A 56-year-old Florida man died in the hospital Tuesday after a car crash Oct. 14 in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the death of John Jones, who was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. Jones is from Clermont, Florida.

At about 7 a.m. Oct. 14, officers and fire medics responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northern Boulevard near Louisville Street.

Police did not immediately release any other information.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

