Florida man dies while snorkeling in state park

KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died Friday while on a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Leonard Cleveland Brown, 54, of Boca Raton lost consciousness while snorkeling with a Bungalows Key Largo vessel.

Deputies responded to the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo at about 12:15 p.m. after learning of the medical emergency.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Bungalows staff tried to perform CPR on Brown, but he died at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Florida.

At this time, foul play is not suspected.

