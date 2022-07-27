Florida man drives to Space Force base to ‘warn the government’ about ‘US aliens fighting with Chinese dragons’

A Florida man has been arrested for attempting to break into the Patrick Space Force Base using a stolen truck to warn the U.S. government of a war between aliens and Chinese dragons.

Corey Johnson, 29, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested on Friday. His arrest affidavit noted that he stole a 2013 Ford F-150 three days before driving to the Patrick Space Force Base located in Brevard County.

Johnson reportedly admitted to Brevard County deputies that he stole the vehicle while at Riviera Beach and did not know who the owner was.

According to his arrest affidavit, Johnson said he was ordered by President Biden in his head to steal the truck and drive it to the Space Force base to "warn the government’ about "U.S. aliens fighting with Chinese dragons."

The Florida man, who has been booked into Brevard County Jail, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. His bond was reportedly set at $3,000.

Featured Image via Jonas Bengtsson (CC BY 2.0)

