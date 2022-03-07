Florida man drove into golf course pond to flee deputies chasing him, video shows

When deputies attempted to pull over a Myakka City man who was driving a truck on the wrong side of the road with the lights off in the early morning hours Thursday, he took off.

William Lee Ballard, 42, thought he had an active warrant for his arrest, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office Aviation Unit assisted patrol deputies in tracking Ballard, following his from the air as he drove through the fence at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course, drove through the course and crashed the trucked into a shallow pond, the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.

Video from the helicopter captured as Ballard ditched the truck, waded out of the pond and then ran and attempted to hide in some nearby trees and bushes.

That video was shared by the sheriff’s office on their Facebook page.

Ballard didn’t have a warrant out for his arrest, however, but was driving with a suspended license.

Deputies arrested him and charged him with driving with a suspended license, possession of cannabis, fleeing to elude law enforcement at a high speed and criminal mischief of more than $1,000, according to court records.

Ballard made his first appearance in court on Thursday. He remained in custody at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $9,620, as of Monday afternoon. Should he post bond, a judge has ordered Ballard also be placed in the supervised release program.