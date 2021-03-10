Florida man faces charges after incident at PSU Hazleton

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 10—A Florida man was charged by Penn State Hazleton campus police after a Nov. 21 incident that began on school grounds, court papers say.

Michel J. Dossous, 20, was charged with two counts driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and a summary traffic offense. He was released on his own recognizance March 2 by Magisterial District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, Butler Twp., and waived his right to a preliminary hearing that day.

According to arrest papers:

Campus police were called to North Hall by an residential advisor Nov. 21 at 1:35 a.m. to investigate a suspicious odor. The officer arrived and was directed to a specific dorm room where they encountered Dossous leaving with his personal property. The officer smelled marijuana on Dossous as he walked past and his eyes appeared red and glossy. Police told him to stop but he refused and said he didn't recognize campus police as an officer of the law. That was something he would tell the officer repeatedly during his encounter with campus police.

Dossous continued to refuse the officer's orders and got into his vehicle. The officer told him he if drove the car he'd face a DUI but Dossous took off anyway and the officer followed him from campus to the Hampton Inn.

Dossous got out of the vehicle despite the officer's commands and approached the officer aggressively with his hands balled up as the officer backed away.

Hazleton police arrived and Dossous still wouldn't follow orders, so he was taken to the ground where a struggle ensued. West Hazleton police responded and Dossous was eventually apprehended after the West Hazleton officer used a stun gun on him. A blood test later showed positive for components of marijuana.

Contact the writer: achristman@

standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

