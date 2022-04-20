Florida man faces felony charges 10 years after police say he robbed a Bluffton store

A Florida man was extradited Tuesday to Beaufort County from Maryland and faces felony charges for a Bluffton armed robbery police say happened in 2012.

Harold Rogers, 55, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny. Rogers was extradited to South Carolina from Maryland where he had been an inmate at a correctional facility for other charges, said Major Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

In September 2012, Rogers allegedly held two female employees at gunpoint at the Ultra Diamond Jewelry Store. Rogers ordered the women to open the cash register and into a back room at the store before taking off with $100,000 worth of cash and jewelry, according to Bromage and previous reporting from the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He was arrested nine days later in Florida by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

The store, previously located in the Tanger Outlet mall on Fording Island Road, has since closed.

No injuries were reported in that incident and no shots were fired, Bromage said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rogers was still in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.