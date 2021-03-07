Florida man faces felony drug charges in Snyder County

Marcia Moore, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 7—A 23-year-old Florida man is being held on drug charges in Snyder County after state police discovered more than 500 grams of marijuana in his vehicle.

State police at Selinsgrove said relatives of Edwin B. Dean called Milton-based police to report that a possibly "suicidal or homicidal" Dean was driving on Routes 11-15 and headed to New York.

State police at Newport observed Dean's northbound 2018 Tesla on Feb. 27 and followed it from Perry County to Snyder County where a traffic stop was initiated, police said.

Troopers from Selinsgrove took over the stop and transported Dean to Geisinger for a mental evaluation, police said.

While Dean was being treated, police said, they received information that there was likely drugs in his vehicle. A search warrant was obtained and police said they found more than 500 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and equipment for growing marijuana.

Police said Dean attempted to flee when he learned his car was being searched. He was apprehended in Lewisburg by state police at Milton and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dean is being held in lieu of $25,000 cash pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.

— MARCIA MOORE

