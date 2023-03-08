Florida man faces multiple drug charges stemming from crash

Mar. 7—AUBURN — A Florida man was charged Tuesday with multiple drug offenses stemming from a police chase from Auburn to Lewiston last December.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Robert Holderman, 32, of Spring Hill, Florida, on eight felony charges involving possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack.

Among the felonies are three drug trafficking charges, one of which is punishable by 30 years in prison; the other two, 10 years apiece.

Police said a patrol officer found Holderman asleep in a vehicle stopped at a green light in Auburn.

He awoke when the officer approached, drove through a red light and sped down Court Street and across the Longley Bridge into Lewiston, police said.

Police pursued him onto Lincoln Street where they said his vehicle struck a tree in front of the Lewiston House of Pizza.

Officials said police confiscated 8.93 grams of fentanyl powder, 2 grams of fentanyl pills, 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.04 grams of cocaine and five doses of amphetamine.

A summons was issued to Holderman on the charges.