Florida man facing child porn charges in Fayette County

A Florida man is facing child porn charges from his time living in Fayette County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 30-year-old Elan Ben-Hanania was arrested in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

They say Ben-Hanania possessed and distributed child porn while he was living in Fayette County.

Investigators say they began an investigation into his online activity after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They say that once arrest warrants were secured for Ben-Hanania, he had moved to Florida. The GBI worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to locate and arrest Ben-Hanania.

He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child sexual abuse material) and three counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child sexual abuse material).

He is currently being held in Orlando as he awaits extradition back to Georgia.

