Florida man facing Lee County drug charges

Apr. 13—TUPELO — A routine traffic stop last week in Lee County ended with a Florida man facing multiple drug charges.

Lee County deputy sheriffs made a traffic stop on a vehicle April 7. A check revealed that the driver, Johnny Paul Howard, 62, of 401 15th Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida , was wanted on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge. Following his arrest, deputies searched his vehicle and found a bag. Upon running Howard's information, he was found to have felony arrest warrants for Possession of containing a felony amount of methamphetamine.

He was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

william.moore@djournal.com