Florida Man Who Fatally Punched a 77-Year-old White Man Who Called Him the N-word at His Dunkin’ Job Is Sentenced to House Arrest

Nicole Duncan-Smith
·3 min read

A Florida Black man who worked at Dunkin’ has reached a plea deal with Tampa prosecutors to resolve charges resulting from his fatal altercation with a customer last year.

Before he was fatally assaulted, the victim used a racial slur against the defendant, a term the state attorney’s office considered, “the most aggressive and offensive term in the English language.”

Corey Pujols, 27, is facing a manslaughter charge after punching a man who called him a racial slur at a Tampa Dunkin’ Donuts earlier this month. Photo: Tampa Police Department
Corey Pujols, 27, is facing a manslaughter charge after punching a man who called him a racial slur at a Tampa Dunkin’ Donuts earlier this month. Photo: Tampa Police Department

According to CBS News, Corey Pujols’ plea deal reduced his manslaughter charge to felony battery and afforded him a sentence of two years of house arrest, followed by three years’ probation.

On Monday, March 8, Judge Christine Marlewski additionally ordered the 27-year-old to complete 200 hours of community service and attend an anger management course as a reckoning for the May 4, 2021, incident that resulted in the death of Vonelle Cook, a 77-year-old white man that called Pujols the n-word.

Grayson Kamm, a spokesman for Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, stated that there were “two of the primary factors” considered when crafting the plea deal for Pujols.

He said that they “were the aggressive approach the victim took toward the defendant and everyone working with the defendant and that the victim repeatedly used possibly the most aggressive and offensive term in the English language.”

The day of the confrontation, Cook was dissatisfied with the service at the drive-thru window as he tried to order coffee at the Dunkin’ on 410 S 50th St. in Tampa’s Palm River area. He decided to go into the restaurant and complained loudly about the business’ poor service. Pujols, an employee on shift, asked the man to leave but he did not. He also asked a co-worker to call 911.

Instead, Cook continued to blast the workers and interjected the racial epithet into his tirade. Pujols abandoned his station behind the counter and approached the man, asking him to stop using the word. Defiantly, Cook said the N-word again.

Pujols responded by punching the white man in the face, connecting with his jaw, causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor.

Crime Online reported that police and rescue crews were called to the store, and upon arrival found Cook unconscious and bleeding from his head. Three days later, Cook died from injuries sustained from the encounter. A Florida autopsy confirmed the man’s death was a result of a fractured skull and brain contusions caused by blunt trauma to the head.

The employee was originally arrested and charged with assault, but the charge was elevated to manslaughter once Cook died.

The prosecution also noted that it decided to reduce the charge in the arrangement, by examining a “totality of the circumstances,” including Pujols’ background, the fact he didn’t have a criminal history and that he did not mean to cause the man’s death when he punched him.

Before his death, Cook was required to register as a sex offender after police raided his home in 2006 and found a camera in his bedroom, a collection of homemade videos and DVDs, and nude pictures of men and underaged boys.

Cook was arrested and convicted of ten separate sex crimes, including unlawful sex with minors, possessing child porn, and “lewd, lascivious sexual battery with a victim between 12-15 years old” in 2008. The prosecution accused him of using candy, video games, and comic books to lure boys into his home, make them create pornographic videos, including one where he filmed himself performing a sexual act on a teenager.

He was released from prison in 2011.

Recommended Stories

  • Dunkin’ employee sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racist slur

    A Florida Dunkin’ employee was sentenced to two years on house arrest after he pleaded guilty to fatally punching a customer who used a racist slur.

  • 3 children found alone in street, 1 found in house in Spring

    The children are between the ages of 1 and 4 years old, with the eldest child telling deputies, "I think my mommy is dead." The woman was found alive at a hotel.

  • Voice of the people: Thanks to LPD Public Safety veteran

    Julie arrived with a police officer who helped me move my car across that busy road, and she stayed with me until a tow truck arrived.

  • Dunkin’ Employee Fatally Punches Man who Used Racial Slur, Charged and Sentenced

    A Black Dunkin’ Donuts employee based in Tampa, Florida had confronted an angry customer who was using racial slurs toward him, resulting in a fatal punch to the customer. The employee, Corey Pujols, has pleaded guilty to felony battery and has been sentenced to two years of house arrest, reported CBS News.

  • Man wanted for burglarizing over 70 businesses taken into custody

    A serial burglar, believed to be responsible for over 70 commercial burglaries, has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

  • Man charged with felony battery in SoFi Stadium altercation; victim out of coma

    Bryan Alexis Cifuentes is charged after punching 49ers fan Daniel Luna, who was left in a medically induced coma, prosecutors say.

  • Police Officer's Suicide After Jan. 6 Riot Is Ruled a Line-of-Duty Death

    The death of Officer Jeffrey Smith, who killed himself nine days after confronting a mob at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was the direct result of an injury he sustained during the riot, a retirement board has found. The ruling marks the first time in the records of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. — and one of very few times across the country — that a suicide has been classified as a line-of-duty death. The moment may be a tipping point in a crusade to lift long-held

  • Russian state TV broadcasts undated arrest photo of Brittney Griner

    WNBA star Brittney Griner remains detained in a Russian jail more than three weeks after being stopped at an airport, […] The post Russian state TV broadcasts undated arrest photo of Brittney Griner appeared first on TheGrio.

  • As national prices break records, have Knoxville gas prices hit an all-time high?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Woman whose rape kit DNA was used to arrest her intends to sue San Francisco

    The woman's DNA from a sexual assault exam was later used by police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime.

  • US reps working toward Brittney Griner's release from Russia

    Two U.S. representatives said they are working toward the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was detained last week in Russia for alleged possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil."My office has been in touch with the State Department, and we're working with them to see what is the best way forward," Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) said on Wednesday, according to ESPN. "I know the administration is working hard to try and get...

  • ALL ABOUT DOGS: Teach children how to properly meet a new dog

    It's our responsibility to not only teach our dog how to meet people in a mannerly way, but to teach kids how to properly meet a dog.

  • Vote now: How will Russell Wilson’s move to the Broncos affect KC Chiefs next season?

    The Broncos last won the AFC West in 2015. The Chiefs have won a record six straight division titles since then.

  • EBRD concerned about Chernobyl nuclear plant amid Ukrainian warnings

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expressed concern about the situation at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Friday following its takeover by Russian forces and a problem with its power supply. Ukraine said on Wednesday there was an increased risk of a radiation leak at Chernobyl, which suffered the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986, after a high-voltage cable was severed during fighting and electricity to the plant was cut off. Russia's energy ministry said on Thursday Belarusian specialists had restored the electricity supply and Russia's defence ministry said it had agreed to allow a Ukrainian repair team to access power lines in the area around the plant.

  • Joplin mayor: Rally behind slain and wounded officers

    In the wake of shootings that left one police officer dead and two others badly wounded, the mayor of Joplin urged residents Wednesday to pull together, just as they did 11 years ago when a massive tornado devastated the southwestern Missouri city. Benjamin Cooper, a husband and father of two daughters, Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland said at a news conference. The suspected shooter, who died in the exchange of gunfire with police, was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Felix.

  • Businesses Assail Texas Move to Classify Care for Trans Teens as 'Child Abuse'

    More than 60 major businesses, including household names in technology and retail, have signed onto a new advertising campaign in Texas protesting a move by the state’s governor to label as “child abuse” medical treatments that are widely considered to be the standard of care for transgender teenagers. In digital ads and a full-page advertisement in Friday’s Dallas Morning News, the businesses assailed a Feb. 22 directive by Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, requiring teachers and medical professi

  • Corpus Christi's Texas State Aquarium to be featured on The Texas Bucket List show

    The episode will be feature along to other stops in Floydada and West.

  • OPINION: The free flow of information is the the root of democracy

    Blocking information is a favorite weapon of authoritarian regimes. Information is essential for democracy to flourish.

  • Russia Asks Court to Label Facebook, Instagram as ‘Extremist’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian prosecutors have asked a court to ban Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram as “extremist,” Interfax reported, the latest move in a growing crackdown on social networks.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens a

  • Nicki Minaj Says If She Deserves A Vogue Cover, So Does Lil’ Kim And She’s Right

    Nicki Minaj said VOGUE better put some respect Lil' Kim's name. In an interview with Joe Budden, she said if she deserves a VOGUE cover, then Lil' Kim cannot be left out of the conversation.