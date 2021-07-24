Florida man finds woman skinny-dipping in his pool

A Florida man who returned home from a doctor's appointment got a surprise, and an eyeful, when he discovered a woman skinny-dipping in his pool.

Clothes strewn on his veranda led the unidentified man to 42-year-old Heather Kennedy, who was swimming au naturel in his backyard pool, according to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

“Imagine returning home to find a naked woman swimming in your pool. To top it off, she refuses to get out,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook along with the report.

After Kennedy refused to get out of the pool and leave, the man called the police, according to the report. When officers arrived, she became “hostile,” authorities said.

After police asked her several times, Kennedy got out of the pool and put her clothes on. Once she was dressed, the officers tried to detain her, but she allegedly resisted.

Police finally brought Kennedy to the Charlotte County Jail, where she refused to identify herself. Authorities eventually identified her using mug shots from prior arrests.

She was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. Police did not disclose if her bail had been posted.

In Florida, trespassing is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in prison, while resisting arrest without violence is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.

