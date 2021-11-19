A Florida man flashed police lights for a traffic stop, cops say. But he’s not a cop

A Ford F-150 driver who flashed red and blue lights at another driver to make a traffic stop Thursday night not only wasn’t a law enforcement officer, but didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

That’s according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and an off-duty sergeant. The Port Orange driver of that pickup truck, 54-year-old Joseph Mercier, insisted he didn’t try to pull anybody over.

When asked by arresting deputies why he flashed the red and blue lights on his truck at another driver, Mercier said, “I don’t know, just being an idiot, but I never pulled anybody over.”

As of Friday afternoon, Mercier remains in Volusia County Corrections custody on charges of falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer; driving on a license that’s been canceled, suspended or revoked; and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $21,000.

The sheriff’s office says an off-duty sergeant was heading north on South Nova Road around 7:35 p.m. when he saw the silver Ford truck with a Florida Sheriff’s Association front license plate flashing red and blue lights at a dark-colored passenger car.

The sergeant says he swung around and got behind the F-150 to get its license plate, but the driver turned behind a building to keep the plate from the sergeant’s view. Detectives contacted by the sergeant identified Mercier as the truck’s owner and he’s not a sheriff deputy or police officer in any jurisdiction.

Mercier was arrested around 10:15 p.m.

UF Faculty Senate asks for outside group to investigate any undue influence at school

What does the urinating singer say now about Florida concert? ‘I am not a shock artist’