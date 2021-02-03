Florida man with Florida tattooed on his forehead is arrested after calling 911 for a ride home, cops say

Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
Updated

A Florida man with a tattoo of the state on his forehead was arrested early Sunday morning after twice calling 911 for a ride home, police said.

Matthew Leatham, 22, placed the first call around 4:20 a.m. in the northwest Tampa suburb of Port Richey, according to a criminal complaint.

A cop offered to call Leatham a taxi, but he declined because had no money, police said. Then, cops say, he wandered down the road and once again tried to use 911 as a free taxi service.

The officer then arrested Leatham, searched him and found a small amount of marijuana, the complaint said.

Leatham was charged with two misdemeanors: misuse of 911 and possession of marijuana, according to Pasco County jail records. He was released Monday night after posting $300 bond.

