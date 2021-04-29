Florida man found dead in a van at Boca Chica Beach

Apr. 29—The Cameron County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the death of a Florida man whose body was found near the jetties at Boca Chica Beach on Tuesday.

According to an incident report from the Cameron County Sheriff's Department, it's believed that 56-year-old Ihor Bohdanovych Khomyn died from natural causes. His body was found inside a white van that had the two front tires stuck in the sand at the beach.

The report states that on Tuesday an employee of Lupe's Wrecker Services was sent to Boca Chica Beach to get the van out of the beach since the tires were stuck. Upon arrival, the employee noticed the man inside the van, after honking several times the employee noticed the man wasn't moving and went up to the van.

"He then went up to the van and noticed the male subject had a very pale color," the report reads. "[He] states that he then opened the driver side door of the van and felt the male subject cold to the touch and stiff."

After examining the body, Cameron County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 3 Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the man's death.