Florida man found guilty of 2022 fatal stabbing at Port Orange home

A Port Orange man is facing decades in prison after he was convicted Thursday of fatally stabbing another man last year.

After a two-day trial, a Volusia County jury found 31-year-old Donald Perryman III guilty of manslaughter with a weapon, a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, Perryman stabbed 53-year-old Kenneth Pitti on March 27, 2022 after an altercation between the two men at Perryman’s home on Leslie Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they say Perryman was still providing first aid to Pitti himself.

Pitti was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach and later died there.

According to a report from the day of the incident, Perryman initially said he stabbed Pitti in self-defense, but witness statements and other evidence at the scene contradicted his claim.

Perryman faces up to 30 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced by the judge presiding over the case on April 10.

