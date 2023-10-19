Florida man found guilty of murdering wife after she refused to go on home renovation TV show

A jury on Wednesday convicted a Florida man of first-degree murder in the 2018 strangling and beating death of his wife after she refused to appear on a home-renovation reality TV show, prosecutors said.

David Tronnes, 55, killed his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, on April 24, 2018, in the couple’s home in the Orlando neighborhood of Delaney Park, according to a Wednesday statement from the State Attorney’s Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

“Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on renovations and had hopes of appearing on the reality television show, ‘Zombie House Renovations.’ This led to the couple experiencing problems in their marriage,” prosecutors said. “Cooper-Tronnes’ refusal to appear on the show upset Tronnes to the point that it led to her murder.”

The six-day trial concluded Wednesday when the jury returned with a verdict in less than five hours. Tronnes was immediately sentenced to life in prison in the Florida Department of Corrections, prosecutors said.

During the renovation of their home, Tronnes slept in the garage while his wife, 39, slept in a one-bedroom studio on the property, prosecutors said. Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom and her husband attempted to clean up the crime scene before police arrived, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said investigators with Orlando police noticed inaccuracies in Tronnes’ story. He claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.

However, “The medical examiner testified that facial injuries, blood evidence and bruises on the victim’s eyes told a different story,” prosecutors said.

Tronnes showed little remorse during an interrogation and never cried about his wife’s death, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested four months later and charged with murder, after the necessary evidence was collected, prosecutors said.

Tronnes’ attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com