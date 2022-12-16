Florida man found guilty of trying to file fake liens against Manatee County officials

A Florida man faces up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of attempting to file fake property liens against two high-ranking Manatee County officials in 2019.

A jury found Christopher G. Hopkins, 72, guilty of two counts of unlawful filing of false documents or records against real or personal property and two counts of simulating legal process. Both are felony crimes.

On June 13, 2019, Hopkins and another man, Joaquin Mariano DeMoreta-Folch, visited the records department at the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court and attempted to file two RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) liens, court documents filed by state attorneys say.

Florida’s RICO Act is designed to prevent organized crime such as extortion, bribery and money laundering.

The liens targeted the personal homes of Clerk of Court Angelina Colonneso and Mitchell Palmer, who served as Manatee County attorney at the time.

In a sworn affidavit, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy William Freel described witnessing DeMoreta-Folch trying to file the documents even after county staff informed him that they did not meet statutory requirements and were therefore fraudulent.

“So sue me for fraud,” the affidavit claims that DeMoreta-Folch said.

Hopkins was quiet during the exchange, according to Freel’s affidavit. However, about a month later, Hopkins filed a sworn statement with the Lake County Clerk of Court stating that he was an active participant in the process and working with DeMoreta-Folch as part of the “Statewide Common Law Grand Jury.”

Hopkins claimed that he was acting as a jury-investigator for the unofficial organization and referred to DeMoreta-Folch as its administrator.

“This entity is not State created or sanctioned as an authoritative investigative agency,” Twelfth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s Office said in a news release. “Due to the quick thinking of the staff at the Manatee County Clerk’s Office, the fraudulent documents were recognized before they were able to be recorded.”

The attorney’s office release did not name DeMoreta-Folch but described him as a co-defendant in the case.

Hopkins sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 15, 2023.