Florida man found not guilty by reason of insanity after killing father, nearly killing mother

A Florida man accused in 2020 of attacking his parents, which killed his father and nearly killed his mother, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Anthony Kaptzan was evaluated by doctors appointed by the prosecution and the defense. The doctors concluded that he was insane when he carried out the attacks in May 2020.

According to prosecutors, Kaptzan stabbed both his parents during an argument at the time. His father Alex was killed while his mother Ivette survived the attack.

Kaptzan’s defense planned to use the insanity argument during his trial until his recent insanity diagnosis. Tampa judge Mark Kiser signed off on the decision.

The last time the insanity defense worked was in the case of Mikese Morse, a Tampa man who in 2018 intentionally ran over and killed a father bike riding with his two sons, according to FOX 13.

At the time, prosecution and defense doctors agreed Morse did not know right from wrong when he killed the man.

Kaptzan, like Morse, will be committed to a state mental health facility for a lifetime of treatment.