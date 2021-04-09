Florida man gets 4-plus years in prison for cyberstalking Idaho woman attacked as child

A 25-year-old Florida man who pleaded guilty in January to two counts of cyberstalking for harassing and threatening an attack survivor now living in Idaho — as well as her family — has been sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Alvin Willie George must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, Acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. announced in a news release Thursday, and 4th District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered him to pay $525.31 in restitution to one victim.

In December 1999 in Texas, two female children were viciously attacked in a bedroom, according to court records. Both children had their throats slit, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release from January, and only one child survived. The perpetrator of these crimes was convicted.

“Beginning in or around November 2016, and over the next several months, George began sending photos from the 1999 crime scene to the surviving victim and her sisters, all of whom live in Idaho,” according to that earlier release.

Prosecutors said George did not know the surviving victim or her sisters. Federal officials said he “researched the 1999 murder on the internet and used various Facebook accounts” to harass and intimidate the women, including threats of rape and murder.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Boise Police Department.