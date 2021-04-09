Florida man gets 4-plus years in prison for cyberstalking Idaho woman attacked as child

Jim Keyser
·1 min read
A 25-year-old Florida man who pleaded guilty in January to two counts of cyberstalking for harassing and threatening an attack survivor now living in Idaho — as well as her family — has been sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Alvin Willie George must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, Acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. announced in a news release Thursday, and 4th District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered him to pay $525.31 in restitution to one victim.

In December 1999 in Texas, two female children were viciously attacked in a bedroom, according to court records. Both children had their throats slit, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release from January, and only one child survived. The perpetrator of these crimes was convicted.

“Beginning in or around November 2016, and over the next several months, George began sending photos from the 1999 crime scene to the surviving victim and her sisters, all of whom live in Idaho,” according to that earlier release.

Prosecutors said George did not know the surviving victim or her sisters. Federal officials said he “researched the 1999 murder on the internet and used various Facebook accounts” to harass and intimidate the women, including threats of rape and murder.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Boise Police Department.

    In May 2018, on the day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent $900 to his associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, via Venmo, Greenberg used the app to send three young women payments amounting to $900, The Daily Beast reports. Gaetz paid Greenberg over two transactions. The first had "Test" written in the memo field, and the second said "hit up ____," with the blank being the nickname for one of the recipients. (Because the young woman had only recently turned 18 at the time of the transaction, The Daily Beast is not naming her.) In the Venmo payments he made to the young women, Greenberg wrote that the money was for "Tuition," "School," and "School." Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. This investigation reportedly stemmed from a probe into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, bribery, and stalking. Court documents say Greenberg was "engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships," and the Times has reported investigators believe Gaetz paid for sex with several women he met through Greenberg. Gaetz's list of Venmo transactions had been public before this week, The Daily Beast reports, and someone sent the outlet partial Venmo records for Greenberg. The records show that both men are connected on Venmo to the young woman The Daily Beast is not naming, as well as a woman Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card, The Daily Beast reports. During a hearing on Thursday, both Greenberg's attorney and prosecutors said it is likely Greenberg will strike a plea deal, an indication that he will probably cooperate with prosecutors. After the hearing, Greenberg's attorney told reporters, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz has confirmed the investigation is taking place, but denies having sex with a 17-year-old girl or paying for sex. He has not been charged with any crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipHunter Biden tells Jimmy Kimmel about crack, addiction, Donald Trump Jr.'s 'wildly comical' nepotism slurs