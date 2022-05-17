Florida man gets 50 years for helping a mother produce child porn of her 6-year-old son

A Florida man was sentenced last week to 50 years in federal prison for producing child pornography of a 6-year-old boy — with the help of the child’s mother.

A Miami judge also ruled Friday that Robert Dunn, 46, will serve a lifetime of supervised release after prison.

The sentencing comes after Dunn asked a Colorado woman to take pictures of herself performing a sexual act on one of her two boys in 2019, according to investigators. Tonya Lynn Bagley, 44, complied and sent the photos to Dunn in Lake Worth via Facebook Messenger.

Two cyber tips from Google led the Federal Bureau of Investigation to initially look into Dunn, finding several child porn images on his Google Drive, according to his criminal complaint. Google then blocked Dunn from accessing his accounts and preserved its content for law enforcement.

In March 2020, agents executed a search warrant of his home, where they found child porn images on his electronic devices and learned of his relationship with Bagley. She was later arrested at her home in Colorado and a child was rescued, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida said Monday in a news release.

Following Dunn’s arrest, he admitted to trying to send money to Bagley through a Western Union to help with travel expenses so that she and the boys could move in with him, FBI agent Scott Wilson said in another criminal complaint. Chat logs show the duo agreed they would perform sexual acts in front of the minors, Wilson added.

In December 2021, Dunn pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to conspiring to produce, producing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

Dunn had previously been sentenced to serve six years in state prison after he was convicted in 2014 in Manatee County of traveling to meet a parent to solicit a child to commit a sex act and attempted lewd battery of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15. He was subsequently registered as a sex offender in the Sexual Offenders and Predators registry of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In December 2020, Bagley pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce child pornography and sharing information about a minor. In May of last year, she was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Bagley — now a registered sex offender — is incarcerated in Alabama, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.