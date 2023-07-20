Florida man gets prison after suddenly confessing he molested 2 kids in the ’90s

A Sarasota man was convicted on two counts of sexual battery of a minor on June 19 for crimes that occurred more than two decades ago, the State Attorney’s Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit announced in a press release Thursday.

Randall Haus, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for molesting two children who were less than 12 years old between the years 1989 and 1997, the release said.

The crimes were never reported to law enforcement, but instead charges came following a confession from Haus as he was being talked to by a Sarasota Police Department detective for an unrelated investigation.

When Detective Megan Buck visited Haus at a medical rehabilitation center, she “utilized strategic tactics during the interview” and made Haus feel comfortable, where he revealed to her that he had molested two different children in the 1990s, according to detectives.

He also revealed details about the children and where the crimes were committed, the State Attorney’s Office said, which allowed Buck to locate and talk with the two victims, who both confirmed that they were sexually battered by Haus when they were children.

Despite the amount of time that passed, Sarasota Police Department’s investigation was able to uncover evidence that corroborated these crimes and resulted in a guilty verdict.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz, applauded the two victims in a written statement Thursday for cooperating with detectives and testifying in the trial.

“The days of the defendant victimizing children are over. But for their bravery, this story would have a much different ending. Being willing to testify about the most horrific things that happened to you in front of a jury and your abuser is no easy feat. The courage of both victims in this case is nothing short of admirable,” Metz said in a statement.