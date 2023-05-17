Florida man had endangered tortoises stolen from St. Augustine attraction at him home, police say

Police in St. Petersburg have arrested a man accused of stealing rare reptiles.

Investigators said Joshua McCarty-Thomas stole two endangered Galapagos tortoises from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park last November.

Police said they found one alive at his St. Petersburg home, and another in a freezer.

They are valued at $10,000 each.

“These little creatures are extremely rare, and to just keep one in the front yard like that of your home is just, unbelievable,” said Yolanda Fernandez, a public information officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officials said there is also a warrant out for the same man in connection to the burglary of a shop in Ocala.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of valuable comics were stolen from that store.

