Florida man hurls rock through windshield that hits driver in the face during road rage fit: police

A Florida man was arrested after he hurled a rock through another car's window, hitting another driver in the face in a road rage incident, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Peter Cicacci-Blackwell, 32, was charged with throwing a missile into a vehicle, criminal mischief and simple battery. Cicacci-Blackwell was released from the Flagler County jail Tuesday after posting $16,500 bond.

Peter Cicacci-Blackwell was arrested and booked on charges of throwing a missile into a vehicle, criminal mischief and simple battery,

Police said in a social media statement that a man contacted officials while traveling eastbound on State Road 100, saying that a man in his mid-30s, driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, had pelted a rock at his vehicle.

The golf-ball-sized rock sailed in through the victim's open window, hitting the windshield before bouncing off the dash and hitting the other driver square in the face.

When deputies arrived, the victim had a minor injury to his face from the rock.

Investigators found and identified Cicacci-Blackwell and his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, deputies said.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Rick Staly used the road rage incident to remind drivers to, "control their anger and don't escalate incidents."

"Even though it may seem relatively minor, the rock could have caused significant injury," Staly said. "Drivers need to remember to control their anger and don’t escalate incidents. Call us instead and let our deputies investigate the situation. Otherwise, you will see the inside of the Green Roof Inn and that could have been avoided if you control your anger and actions."