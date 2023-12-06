Florida man hurls sausages at older brother during disagreement: police

A 60-year-old ‘brat’ in Florida is facing charges after he hurled sausages at his older brother, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit from the Pinneles County Police Department, 60-year-old Ray Allen got into a heated argument with his older brother in the backyard of their St. Petersburg's home on Saturday, December 2.

Police said that Allen hurled the sausages directly towards his brother's right side of his face.

When local authorities arrived, they quickly broke up the feuding brothers and arrested Allen.

Responding EMS personnel used a saline solution to wash out the unidentified victim's eyes, police said.

Police noted in the affidavit that Allen may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Allen was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked into the Pinneles County jail, according to jail records.

On Monday, Allen was released from jail. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge, but a Circuit Court judge ruled in an order barring him from contacting his older brother following the incident.

The weapon in question was not seized by officers, the affidavit stated. Officers did not say what type of sausage was used.





