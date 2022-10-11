Florida man jailed for stealing nearly $500,000 from elderly NH woman

Oct. 11—A Florida man will spend at least a decade in state prison for stealing nearly $500,000 from a 97-year-old New Hampshire woman.

Michael R. Smith, 60, of Avon Park, Florida, was sentenced in Strafford County Superior Court to 10-to-20 years in prison for two felony convictions of theft by unauthorized taking. He also received an equivalent sentence for three additional counts of attempted theft by unauthorized taking, with that sentence suspended until 10 years after his release from prison.

Smith, who was convicted after a jury trial in May, also was ordered to pay back $495,043.53 to the estate of his elderly victim.

According to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, Smith stole that sum of money from a woman with whom he was living at the time. He also attempted to steal additional money from the woman, for a total value of $1.8 million.

The jury found that Smith "intentionally took advantage of the victim's age or mental or physical condition that impaired her ability to manage her property or financial resources or to protect her rights or interests," the news release said.

The case was investigated by the elder abuse and exploitation unit of the Attorney General's Office, with assistance from the Milton Police Department.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows of elder abuse or financial exploitation to contact local police or call the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470.