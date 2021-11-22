Florida man joins brother with prison sentence for distribution of child sex abuse materials, DOJ says

After the conviction of one Florida man, his brother has been sentenced to prison for more than 10 years for distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Nicholas Stephen Woodyard received the sentence Monday morning after pleading guilty in March, according to the Department of Justice.

Homeland Security began the investigation after finding a photo uploaded to the internet depicting a child being sexually abused, according to court documents.

Officials identified the photo was uploaded from a residence Nicholas shared with his brother Patrick in St. Augustine.

Patrick Woodyard was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in jail for the same charges as Nicholas, a co-defendant.

Agents obtained a search warrant for the home and seized electronic devices with hundreds of pictures and videos, including child sexual abuse, according to the DOJ.

Some videos included the sexual assault of a toddler-aged child.

“Children are the most vulnerable victims, and predators such as this use extraordinary means and sophisticated deceptions to target and victimize innocent children across our communities,” said Homeland Security Investigations (Jacksonville) Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips.

A judge ordered Nicholas to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim of his crime.

He also received a life term of supervised release.