Florida man jumped on woman’s SUV with a gun on I-75, tried to steal 18-wheeler, FHP says

A New Port Richey man stopped in the middle of Interstate 75, jumped onto the hood of a passing woman’s car with a handgun, and then tried to steal an 18-wheeler whose driver stopped to help, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened in Hillsborough County near the Manatee County line on Wednesday night.

Dale Patrick Ferris, 43, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, carjacking, improper exhibition of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

Ferris had parked his GMC Sierra, with no lights on, in the southbound lanes of I-75, which stopped traffic, FHP said in a news release.

Soon after, a Subaru SUV driven by a 33-year-old woman from Wellington hit Ferris’s truck as he walked into the path of a Hyundai SUV driven by a 42-year-old woman from Cape Coral.

The Hyundai stopped to avoid hitting Ferris, and he then pulled out a gun and climbed onto the hood, FHP said. Bullet holes were found in the road.

A passing vehicle distracted Ferris which allowed the woman to escape.

Then a 62-year-old man from North Fort Myers driving a semitrailer stopped to help.

Ferris got into the 18-wheeler and attempted to steal it but was unable to change gears or release the air brake, FHP release said.

Another witness, a 38-year-old man from Harrisburg, South Dakota, and the truck driver tried to stop Ferris from driving away when he kicked both men in the face and chest.

Ferris got out of the tractor when Manatee and Hillsborough county deputies arrived and detained him. He was taken to Hillsborough County jail.

FHP said his handgun was recovered along with several spent shell casings.