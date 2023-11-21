Florida man jumps into canal to evade arrest, deputies ask ‘What are you doing?’
Phillip McGraw allegedly punched a neighbor in the face during an argument before authorities were called to the scene. Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
Taking out a cash advance is almost never a good idea — it should only be used for emergencies. Here's what you need to know.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
A $4.3 billion pact between Binance and US authorities represents the most high-profile crypto crackdown since the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in 2022.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already one of the best EVs on the market. It's comfortable, it's practical, it looks great and, with 320 horsepower, it's pretty quick, too. If that's not quick enough for you, Hyundai has a solution: The Ioniq 5 N.
Tesla's Supercharger idle fees will roll out globally, while congestion fees will specifically be implemented in the US.
Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, and the two of them go through some of their favorite emotional truths about the early part of this NBA season after discussing Jimmy Butler’s empathy and uniqueness.
Abercrombie & Fitch looks like one of the few winners from the apparel industry this holiday shopping season.
Case in point: in an easter egg spotted by 404 Media (which was too minor for anyone else – even me, someone who’s actually read the thousand-odd page fanfic – to notice), there is a once-mentioned Quidditch player in the sprawling story named Emmett Shear. Yes, the same Emmett Shear who co-founded Twitch and was just named interim CEO of OpenAI, arguably the most influential company of the 2020s. Shear was a fan of Yudkowsky’s work, following the serialized story as it was published online.
Amazon’s Black Friday deals have the Kobo Clara 2E ereader at a record-low price. This model is Engadget’s top pick for the best ereader in 2023, with its terrific design, intuitive navigation and seamless library book borrowing.
Score skillets, saucepans and sets for a steal.
Streaming subscriptions are only getting more expensive, but Black Friday deals are bringing some of the prices down.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for winter DIY projects.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
Are you ready for the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report Tuesday after the bell.
Kate Hudson, Olivia Wilde and Laura Dern are all fans of the vegan, cruelty-free brand — don't miss the site-wide Black Friday deals.
Matt Canada was fired Tuesday, and he hasn't been great, but the Steelers' issues on offense run way deeper. It starts with the quarterback.
It’s been an eventful week for crypto exchanges and the U.S. government. Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” the founder and CEO of Binance, is stepping down and has pleaded guilty to a number of violations brought on through the Department of Justice and other U.S. agencies. Richard Teng, Binance’s former global head of regional markets, will be the exchange's new CEO, Zhao shared in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain calls it the “UAW bump," in which non-union auto workers are seemingly getting pay hikes thanks to the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three.