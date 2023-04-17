Florida man killed by lightning strike while boating; passenger hospitalized

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man was struck and killed by lightning while boating Sunday evening, according to reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC, along with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Brevard County Fire Rescue, responded to a call near the Pineda Causeway and U.S. Highway 1 in the Indian River, about 50 miles southeast of Orlando, after reports that a vessel had been struck by lightning.

First responders attempted "life saving measures" on the boat operator, identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong of West Melbourne, but was declared dead by emergency responders. One passenger onboard suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Storms in area

Sunday afternoon was marked by heavy storms and weather warnings from National Weather Service meteorologists in Melbourne. NWS officials also issued several maritime warnings for boaters throughout the afternoon and evening in Brevard County due to the heavy storming along the Space Coast.

The incident is being investigated as a boating accident, according to FWC.

How often are lightning strikes fatal?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says lightning strikes are an "underrated weather hazard" that kill an average of 20-30 people and injure 100s more each year. Strong's death is believed to be the first lightning strike death in the U.S. this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 444 people were killed in lightning strikes from 2006-21, with most deaths happening in Florida, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina and Alabama. Outdoor activities also accounted for 60% of deaths.

"It is the first thunderstorm hazard to arrive and the last to leave," the NOAA said. "Because lightning is one of the most capricious and unpredictable characteristics of a thunderstorm, no one can guarantee an individual or group absolute protection from it."

