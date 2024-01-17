A Florida man was killed in a crash along one of Knoxville's snowbound highway Jan. 15.

Marlo Jackson, 50, of Fort Lauderdale, was driving a Budget rental truck when he lost control and plowed into a big rig, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release. His passenger, an adult man, was not injured, the release said.

Officers responded to the crash at around 7 p.m. Jan. 15 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Callahan Drive.

Based on the investigation, Jackson's rental truck slid in the accumulated snow and rear-ended a tractor-trailer. Jackson was pinned in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. No other injuries were reported in the crash, which closed all lanes of I-75 North.

According to the police department, there were at least 161 calls for service for disabled vehicles and 64 calls for service for crashes between 6 a.m. Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, based on preliminary numbers from Knox County 911.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Florida man killed in snowy Interstate 75 crash in Knoxville