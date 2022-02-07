Florida man leaves bar, then steals car that gets hit by a train and smashes into a house: cops

Talk about a wild ride.

A 38-year-old Florida man is accused of stealing a car after leaving a West Palm Beach-area bar over the weekend, then getting it stuck on railroad tracks where it was hit by a train and sent crashing into a nearby home.

“NO TITLE COULD EXPLAIN THIS CASE, BUT THE DETAILS WILL…WELL, IT’S BEST TO JUST READ ON,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Department began its Facebook posting explaining the situation.

According to cops, Bradford Weitzel claimed he commandeered the ill-fated car “in a good faith effort” so that he could use it to find his own automobile. The Port St. Lucie man reportedly told police that he abandoned the stolen car seconds before the stalled auto was struck by a train. Weitzel then tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he allegedly damaged in the process.

“In the end, Weitzel said he thought it was best to flag down the responding deputies to let them know he was still looking for his car,” authorities said.

Police say no one was injured in the Saturday morning chaos, but that “the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting” for the people inside the house.

Weitzel was arrested and charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Mischief. Additional charges are expected, Martin County sheriffs said.