Florida man with lectern is one of the most recognized Capitol rioters. Will he go to jail?

Thursday marks one year since thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election.

More than 725 people from nearly all 50 states have since been identified and charged with crimes related to the violence unleashed that day.

Some of the rioters boldly posed for pictures inside the Capitol or detailed their participation on social media. Among the viral photos and most recognized faces from that day was Adam Johnson, carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern while smiling and waving.

The Parrish resident was quickly identified by Manatee County residents on social media and in tips to the FBI.

Facing multiple charges, Johnson took a plea deal and on Nov. 22 pleaded guilty to one charge of entering or remaining in any restricted building. Facing possible prison time, he will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25.

Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton admonished Johnson for being “weak-minded enough to believe Trump’s lie” and traveling all the way Washington D.C. and appearing to enjoy the assault on U.S. democracy.

“So why shouldn’t I lock you up sir? Why should I think that you won’t do this again?”

Johnson assured the judge that he was taking responsibility because he knew he was guilty adding, “This was my first protest and last protest.”

Judge’s reprimand

Walton made clear to Johnson he was considering sending him to prison, despite agreeing not to hold him in detention until his sentencing hearing.

“I have real concerns, but since the government is not asking that I lock you up, I won’t do that today. But you got to really convince me that you shouldn’t be punished for what you did by way of taking your freedom away for at least some period of time,” Walton said. “This type of behavior, this is what you see happening in third world countries.”

“It is very concerning to me that someone who has the benefit of living in this country and all the greatness that this country provides, that you would engage in this type of behavior I just find very repulsive.”

Most recently, however, Walton granted Johnson permission to travel to south and north Florida to visit family for Christmas. Conditions of Johnson’s bail had included that he surrender his passport and not travel outside the Middle District of Florida other than any travel to D.C. as needed to deal with his case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not yet made a recommendation for sentencing.

Possible sentences

In the plea agreement Johnson signed Oct. 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to reduce Johnson’s score on the federal sentencing guidelines because he has taken responsibility for his actions that day. Based on those guidelines, Johnson could get up to six months incarceration.

The agreement also recommends that Johnson pay $500 restitution for his share of the damage done to the Capitol — which totaled nearly $1.5 million. The lectern — valued at more than $1,000 according to the House curator — was later found by Senate staff in the Red corridor of the Senate wing off the Rotunda in the Capitol.

Johnson is among the more than 165 individuals have pleaded guilty to federal charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The FBI continues to work to identify and find others captured in images and video from Jan. 6.

