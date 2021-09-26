Florida man livestreams the moment he attacks police officer with brick

A man in Florida livestreamed himself using a brick to attack a police officer early on Saturday morning.

William D. McClish, 27, charged at two Orlando officers standing on the corner of Washington and Magnolia around 1:00 am, police said. McClish is seen hiding behind a vehicle before he picks up a brick and attacks one of the officers with it, the live stream video shows. He repeatedly smashes the brick into the officer, striking several times before the other officer can intervene and apprehend him.

The attacked officer suffered "significant facial injury" and the second officer was bitten and almost had his eye gouged out during the scuffle, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said in a statement.

Our #lawenforcement officers have been the target of a second unprovoked attack in the same week. pic.twitter.com/Sd3MfHw6q5 — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) September 25, 2021



"These unprovoked actions should be a concern for all of our communities," Rolón said.

Rolón added that it took four officers to finally subdue McClish. "Individuals like this do not belong in our society," he said. "Prosecutors and our judicial system must hold them accountable to protect our society and the men and women protecting our communities."

Rolón added that McClish has an "extensive criminal history."

Both officers are at home recovering from the attack, Orlando Police Union President Adam Krudo said. "The one hit by the brick suffered a broken nose," Krudo verified. "The other officer nearly had his left eye gouged out and had his biceps and some fingers bitten."

McClish faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest with violence and is being held at Orange County Jail without bond.

