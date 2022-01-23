A Florida man made videos of himself raping a child and used Google to store child porn

A Vero Beach man uploaded child pornography, some of it featuring his own sexual abuse of children, to Google and Instagram accounts.

That’s in the admission of facts that went with 19-year-old Nicholas Antonio Zamudio-Hernandez’s guilty plea to sexual exploitation of children and activities with material constituting or containing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced Zamudio-Hernandez to 30 years on each charge, the sentences to run concurrently.

According to that admission of facts, Homeland Security received “multiple tips” from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded child porn to Google and Instagram servers. The accounts linked to email addresses nickthedemonking1243@gmail.com and nickzamudio12@yahoo.com.

After Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Eric Urgo got a search warrant for Zamudio-Hernandez’s house and Urgo joined agents in searching the house, Zamudio-Hernandez admitted those were his Google and Instagram accounts, he’d uploaded child porno to the Google account and he’d received child porn pictures. Also, he’d raped minors.

Two days earlier, he’d paid a child under 13 for oral sex. Zamudio-Hernandez’s cell phone had two videos of the resulting sexual abuse and seven photos of the child’s genital area.

Further investigation of the cell phone found another 70 child pornography photos, “including images of sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, and torture of a child.”

