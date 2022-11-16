‘Florida Man Makes Announcement’: NY Post Relegates Trump’s 2024 Declaration to Page 26

The New York Post relegated Donald Trump’s declaration of his candidacy for president on Tuesday night to page 26 of this morning’s edition of the paper, hinting at the announcement on the front page with the demeaning teaser “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

Trump told a crowd of supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for the third consecutive election cycle, declaring that “America’s comeback starts right now.”

He cast his four years in the Oval Office as a kind of golden age for the country, saying that when he left office “the world was at peace, the country was prospering and we were on track for an amazing future.”

“Under our leadership we were a great and glorious nation. We were a strong nation and a free nation. But now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation,” he continued.

In its summation of the event, the Post noted that “some members of his [Trump’s] roughly 1,000-strong audience began speaking among themselves and ignoring his words toward the end.”

The Post was broadly supportive of Trump during his first term, but was sharply critical of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and deemed him “Trumpty Dumpty” after many of the candidates he championed during the 2022 midterms elections were defeated, depriving Republicans of a Senate majority and nearly doing the same in the House of Representatives. That attack on Trump came one day after the Post dedicated its front page to declaring Florida governor Ron DeSantis “DeFuture” after his stellar Election-Day performance.

The New York tabloid has been joined in its recent, more vigorous critiques of Trump by other parts of the Murdoch media empire, including the Wall Street Journal and Fox News — although the latter repeatedly interrupted Trump’s speech on Tuesday to shower it with praise.

Trump leads in some national polls of GOP voters, but trails Florida governor Ron DeSantis in others, as well as in fresh state-level surveys of Republicans in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Iowa, and New Hampshire.

