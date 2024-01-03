Florida man may have been killed accidentally by fireworks, police say

Police in Tallahassee said fireworks may be to blame for the death of a man they thought had been shot.

Police initially said the man was found lying in a street around 2:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

They originally reported the man had been shot, but later said “this was possibly an accidental death caused by fireworks.”

Tallahassee police still want to hear from witnesses to figure out exactly what happened.

