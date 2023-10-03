Florida man Michael Zack has been executed, marking 6th execution in state in 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Michael Duane Zack, the Florida man on death row for robbing, sexually assaulting, and murdering a Pensacola area woman during a crime spree in 1996, was executed Tuesday night at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

When asked if he had any last words, Zack replied, “Yes sir,” lifting his head toward the observation window. “I love you all.”

Zack died by lethal injection, a cocktail administered by the execution team that includes a sedative, paralytic, and a drug to stop his heart. The drugs were administered at 6:02 p.m. and he was pronounced dead by 6:14 p.m., although there were no visible signs of breathing after the first minute.

The family of Ravonne Smith, one of two victims killed by Zack, witnesses the execution but declined to speak to the media afterward. The family of his second victim, Laura Rosillo, was not in attendance.

The Pensacola News Journal reached out to both families through the State Attorney's Office prior to the execution and they declined to comment.

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty shared a written statement by Zack moments after his execution.

"Twenty-seven years ago, I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I did things that have hurt a lot ofpeople — not only the victims and their families and friends, but my own family and friends as well," Zack wrote. "I have woken up every single day since then filled with remorse and a wish to make my time here on earth meansomething more than the worst thing I ever did.

"When I got to death row, I substituted drugs and alcohol for happiness and positive relationships. I am sograteful to the guys on the row who took the time to teach me how to read and write. They changed mylife forever because their love and support allowed me to have pen pals and friends all over the world.John, Susan, Maria, Anna, and David — I treasure you and the unconditional love you have shared withme all these years. The ability to read and write also led me to my beloved wife and soulmate,Ann-Kristin. I will love her for eternity.

"I make no excuses. I lay no blame. But how I wish that I could have a second chance, to live out my daysin prison and continue to do all I can to make a difference in this world. To all my brothers on death row,please continue to help each other. Give each other hope and peace. Keep sharing the love andacceptance that you all showed a hillbilly from Kentucky."

Zack ended his statement by speaking directly to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"And finally, to Governor Desantis and the Clemency Board: I love you. I forgive you. I pray for you."

Zack woke at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, meeting first with his wife, Ann-Kristin, and later in the day with his spiritual advisor. His wife was not allowed to witness the execution, but family did remain outside the prison as it happened.

He declined a last meal, Florida prison officials said.

Live updates: Florida killer Michael Zack meets with wife, declines last meal

Zack made multiple appeals to stop the execution. All were denied.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to halt his execution with justices issuing two orders declining to take up appeals of decisions by the Florida Supreme Court and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which refused to issue stays of execution.

Last week, the Florida Supreme Court unanimously refused to block Zack’s execution rejecting arguments that he should be spared the death penalty because of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.

Executed for Murder: Michael Zack earned the sympathy of bar patrons across the Panhandle, then he killed them

Why was Michael Zack executed?

Zack was 28 years old when he went on a crime spree in June of 1996 that stretched across the Florida Panhandle, from Tallahassee to Pensacola. He stopped at several bars, eliciting sympathy from people with his story of hardships, including witnessing his sister murder their mother with an axe.

Police said the spree began when Zack stole the car of a Tallahassee bartender who befriended him after his girlfriend broke up with him and evicted him from her home. He then drove to Panama City where he stole money and guns from a man he met at another bar who offered to help him.

In Okaloosa County, he met Laura Rosillo at yet another bar, and attacked and killed her at the beach nearby. He was convicted of murdering Rosillo but was given a life sentence for the crime.

Prosecutors say Zack then continued to Escambia County, where he stopped at another bar near Pensacola and befriended the bartender, Ravonne Smith. He later beat and sexually assaulted Smith in her home, before stabbing her to death with an oyster knife from her kitchen.

He was later arrested in Panama City where a clerk became suspicious when he tried to pawn some items he stole from Smith’s home.

After he was arrested, Zack confessed to murdering Smith as well as the thefts from the bartender in Tallahassee and the man who helped him in Panama City.

According to court records, Zack claimed he and Smith had consensual sex, but afterward he said he became enraged after she made a comment about his mother’s murder.

Zack said he attacked her, then he grabbed a knife in self-defense because he believed Smith was going to get a gun and shoot him.

Long wait on Florida’s Death Row

Zack is the sixth person to be executed in Florida, this year, and the eighth Death Row inmate to be executed under Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, nationwide, prisoners executed during 2020 had been on death row for an average of 18.9 years.

In Florida, several decades often pass from the time of sentencing to their execution. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, on average, those on death row have been there for nearly 23 years, with some having been there more than 30 years and one of the longest-serving death row inmate having been there more than 46 years.

Opponents to the death penalty, including the Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, were on hand to witness the execution.

"Tonight, We the People of the State of Florida, killed our sixth citizen this year - Michael Zack - known as “Zack” to his lawyers and pen friends, as “Bubba” to his sisters, and as “Hillbilly” to his fellow men on death row. Michael’s life began with violence and now, at the hands of the State of Florida, has ended in violence," FADP wrote immediately after the execution.

"Michael has spent more than half of his life on Florida’s death row. Those 27 years sadly have been the most stable, productive, and safest period in Michael’s life – a place where he has found faith, love, friendship, education, and the stability that he was so cruelly denied in his early years."

Zack's lawyers argued that he should not have been eligible for the death penalty due to his mother's drinking while he was in the womb.

"Michael grew in his alcoholic mother’s womb and was born prematurely after her car accident," wrote FADP. "His birth father left shortly thereafter, and his mother’s next husband was sadistically abusive toward Michael and his sisters. At the age of 3, he was hospitalized after his stepfather force-fed him alcohol and drugs. He was kicked, beaten, and thrown against walls. He was humiliated and tortured for bed-wetting, forced to wear a urine-soaked sheet around his neck, and stand still while his father burned his genitals with a heated spoon. When he was 11, his mother was murdered with an ax, sending Michael into the clutches of the foster care system, which failed Michael even further."

Zack is the 105th person to be executed in Florida since 1976, when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida death row inmate Michael Zack has been executed, 6th in 2023