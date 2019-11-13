Florida man nearly loses leg — and life — to alligator while hunting hogs

Saturday morning, as he laid bleeding in a desolate swamp in Florida , James Boyce prepared for the unthinkable. With his wife Terisa by his side, he told her he loved her, and that he wouldn't change a thing about their 15 year marriage. This was it. His time was up.

But Terisa wasn't about to let her husband become gator bait.

She was determined to make sure her husband lived to tell the tale of how an alligator nearly took his leg, and his life.

Boyce, 46, of Palm Beach County, survived the ultimate Florida man story. A 10-foot long alligator had chomped down on the back of his leg just above the knee. Yet miraculously Boyce was able to free himself, stave off serious blood loss and get help from fellow hunters and emergency responders to wind up with little more than scores of stitches as a memento of the day he nearly died.

Florida man arrested, accused of groping princess character at Disney World

'Chance the Snapper': Man who caught gator in a Chicago park now has his own coloring book

Tuesday, at the St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach where Boyce was treated for his injuries, he shared the story of his ordeal.

The day began routine enough, Boyce said. He, his wife and son Corey, 23, entered the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area early in the morning to hunt for hogs, deer or turkey. Boyce said his son had gone one way to scout while he and Terisa went down another trail to look for a good spot.

"The trails are tight — the trees are close together — and as I went around this curve, all I felt was like a shock on the back of my leg," Boyce said. "I screamed, but then I hit the ground and felt this thing pulling me backwards."

A large alligator had grabbed him just above the knee on the back of his right leg.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is really happening," Boyce said. "Sometimes you're just in the wrong place at the wrong time. That gator was looking for dinner and I was it."

The gator dragged him about five feet as he tried not to panic. That's when he started smashing the gator in the face with the butt of his shotgun.

The gator shifted its grip, but now had clamped down on his ankle. Only his extra thick snake boots kept the injury on his lower leg from being worse.

"I was about to shoot him down my leg into his mouth knowing I would probably hurt myself worse," Boyce said. "But then, he let go and was gone."

Terisa and James Boyce holds hands during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. James Boyce nearly died three days before from an alligator attack in J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The couple, married almost 15 years, suffered through the traumatic experience together and said their goodbyes as he laid bleeding for two hours. "I planned on dying," James Boyce said. More

Terisa had been lagging behind until she heard his screams. As she ran to James, she realized he was in big trouble. James had already removed his belt and fastened it around his leg above the wound to help slow the blood loss. He told Terisa to take off her belt and do the same thing.

But the remote area the couple was in became a problem. Her cell phone signal was weak, and kept pinging between Palm Beach County and Martin County emergency services. The walkie talkie connecting them to son Corey wasn't working either.

Finally, her call stayed connected. Martin County fire rescue's LifeStar helicopter responded as did the Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter to assist. But the helicopters could not locate the Boyces.

About 90 minutes after the ordeal began, James began to give up hope.

"I planned on dying," he said. Then, he fell into a dream. Terisa was not going to lose her husband this way. She fired a shot into the ground to attract attention from any hunters which might be nearby. Then screamed.

Danny McClelland, of Jupiter Farms, was on a swamp buggy with his family in J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, when a Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter directed him to James Boyce, who was bleeding out from an alligator attack. James Boyce and his wife Terisa credit McClelland for saving James' leg and life when he made a tourniquet with zip ties. More