Florida man paid bum $100 to attack girlfriend, visited her in hospital, police say

A Florida man accused of paying $100 to a homeless man who slashed his girlfriend’s face also allegedly placed a GPS tracker on her car and drove the attacker to a parking garage outside her job for the ambush, then visited her on the hospital, according to newly released documents.

Orlando police arrested Alexis Colon Colon, 35, last month in connection with the attack after an unidentified assailant cut his girlfriend’s face twice as she was getting out of her car.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name but said she and Colon Colon have a child together.

Police released the arrest affidavit Friday in response to a public records request. It sheds new light on how Colon Colon allegedly stalked his own girlfriend and paid a homeless man to slash her face with a knife.

When officers went to interview the victim in the hospital, they found Colon Colon in the room.

The victim later privately told police she had discovered a GPS tracker planted on her car two weeks before the attack and that there had been prior incidents of domestic violence in the home – both documented and undocumented.

Officers checked out the parking garage’s surveillance video and spotted a gold Toyota Prius following the victim in and then leaving within minutes – immediately after the attack.

Investigators later tracked that vehicle down to a tow yard, where it was a rental vehicle, and found witnesses who led them to Colon Colon. One of them claimed to have been in the car during the attack.

The unidentified witness told officers that Colon Colon was his drug dealer, whom he knew under the alias "Joker."

Colon Colon allegedly asked this witness for help finding someone who could "hurt" a female who had upset him, according to the affidavit. The witness said he couldn’t help, but said he was in the car when Colon Colon picked up an unidentified homeless man believed to be the slashing suspect.

The witness told police that Colon Colon told this man he wanted him to "hurt" a woman who worked in Downtown Orlando and drove to the parking garage. He allegedly paid the man $100.

They discussed how to "send a message" to the victim and mentioned cutting her face, according to the affidavit.

The result left her with "severe cuts and slices to her face" after the homeless man sprang upon her in the driver’s seat of her car in a parking space outside her job. She had opened the door, then turned her back to grab her purse out of the passenger-side seat.

"The unknown male struck the victim, and she began kicking him to fight him off," according to the affidavit. The victim told police she had never seen the attacker before.

One cut ran down the side of her nose and the other stretched from her cheek to her ear.

Responding officers also found "a significant amount of blood" in the car and a trail leading to the elevator, where the victim ran for help.

"This crime happened at the direction of Colon Colon," the affidavit alleges.

He is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail on charges that criminal attempted felony and burglary with a deadly weapon. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Orlando Police told Fox News Friday that "no other suspects have been formally identified."