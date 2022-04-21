Florida man pleaded guilty to threatening Congress member, DOJ says

A Florida man pleaded guilty to threatening a member of the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, David Hannon, 67, of Sarasota entered his plea in front of a judge after being charged with one count of threatening a federal official, the Department of Justice reported.

Court records said Hannon sent an email to U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to kill her on July 16, 2019. In his email, he wrote, “[you’re] dead, you radical Muslim,” according to the DOJ. He also told her he would shoot her in the head and asked if she was prepared to “die for Islam.”

“Threatening to kill our elected officials, especially because of their race, ethnicity or religious beliefs, is offensive to our nation’s fundamental values,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.