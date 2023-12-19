Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court justice

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Online court documents suggest the threat was made against Chief Justice John Roberts.

The Justice Department says 43-year-old Neal Brij-Sidh-Waney called the Supreme Court in July and left a threatening voicemail.

Brij-Sidh-Waney could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison.

