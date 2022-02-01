A Florida man pleads not guilty to stabbing another passenger to death on a Greyhound bus

A 22-year-old Florida man has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges alleging he stabbed another man to death on a Greyhound bus in November.

Drew Bennett of Panama City, Florida, was charged Dec. 10 in Waukesha County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed the man while traveling from Milwaukee to Madison. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Bennett entered the plea Jan. 26. The court ordered forensic psychologists Melissa Westendorf and Deborah Collins to report on Bennett's mental health status.

According to the criminal complaint:

The bus driver reported an injury to a male passenger while the bus pulled off the interstate and parked in a lot on Westwood Drive in Pewaukee.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent knife wound to his neck who was unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures performed at the scene were unsuccessful.

After the victim, who was not identified, was declared dead, the 14 passengers on the bus were removed via a backdoor. Deputies who searched the bus observed blood spattered in several areas and found a knife sheath in the back of the bus, as well as a knife with a wooden handle that was covered in what appeared to be blood.

Deputies eventually identified Bennett as someone who was potentially involved in the incident. Bennett, who was with his grandmother, was traveling from Florida to visit his mother. Bennett, his grandmother and the victim were all sitting in the back of the bus.

Deputies later found a sharpening stone for a knife in Bennett's backpack.

The complaint noted that at the last stop before the stabbing, Bennett was seen on video getting off the bus with the knife in a sheath in his hand.

Bennett initially told police he did not stab the man, according to the complaint, but then admitted to it.

When talking about the incident, he said he heard voices on the intercom and from other passengers on the bus saying something "about a secret mission" and thought he was saving a woman and child.

He remains in custody on $1 million cash bail and is scheduled to be in court on March 28 for a review hearing on the psychologists' reports.

Evan Frank contributed to this report.

