Florida man points gun at woman's head after vehicle briefly backs into his driveway, officials say

A Florida man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman's head when her friend used the suspect’s driveway to back up a vehicle, authorities said.

Terry Vetsch, 60, of Palm Coast, approached the two victims from his home on Saturday, yelling and “armed with a gun after one of the victims had briefly used Vetsch’s driveway to backup their vehicle,” according to a Facebook post from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Vetsch “used the gun to strike the victim’s backseat window before the other victim approached him and an argument ensued. Vetsch then pointed his gun at the victim’s head and continued to argue with them,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to a charging affidavit provided by the sheriff's office, he also allegedly threatened to shoot and kill one of the victims.

Vetsch told a deputy who responded to his home that he thought the alleged victims were his neighbors, whom he had previously had several arguments with.

The deputy received permission from Vetsch to review surveillance footage that captured the incident. The video showed a woman following Vetsch toward his property while arguing, but the victims “had not trespassed” when Vetsch pointed the gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vetsch could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office on Friday provided NBC News with a roughly 95-second video of the alleged incident, appearing to show Vetsch pointing a handgun at a woman after he confronted her because a vehicle was on the driveway.

The woman and Vetsch repeatedly swear at each other and the woman can be heard saying, "You pointed a gun at my head."

Vetsch was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was jailed and held on $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Vetsch posted bond on Sunday, court records show.

He was ordered no contact with the victim and to surrender his firearms and ammo, which he did following his jail release, according to the sheriff's office.

Palm Coast is about 80 miles northeast of Orlando.

Vetsch’s Florida arrest is similar to an April incident in New York in which a homeowner fatally shot 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis after her boyfriend pulled into the wrong driveway while looking for a party.

Kevin Monahan is charged with second-degree murder in the incident. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com