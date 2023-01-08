Florida man on probation is accused of murdering man found dead in a Broward driveway

A Sarasota man was arrested on a murder charge three days after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man shot dead in the driveway of a North Lauderdale home.

Online Broward County jail and Florida Department of Corrections records say Mickeyvin Brown, 20, who was on probation until May 23 for felony possession of marijuana, has been charged with dangerous depraved murder without premeditation; committing a first degree felony with a weapon; violation of probation; and received tickets for driving on a suspended license and with a license tag expired for more than six months.

BSO says an after midnight call brought them to a home in the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court of North Lauderdale in Tuesday’s first hours, where they found a man killed by gunshots in the driveway. BSO says surveillance video and witness statements pointed to Brown, who was found while he was driving his Nissan Maxima in the city of Tamarac on Friday.