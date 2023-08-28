A Florida man was pulled over for running a stop sign. Then they checked his ‘cookies’

A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust Thursday night in Naples, Florida.

According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a 2017 silver Nissan Maxima for running a stop sign at an intersection at around 10:15 p.m.

When they made contact with the driver, the odor of “burnt marijuana” emanated from the interior, says the arrest affidavit. The suspect admitted he had smoked pot “earlier,” and consented to a search.

In the back seat deputies first discovered a tray with a snap-on cover. Inside was a bag of a white powder that field-tested positive for cocaine. Also found in the driver’s side back seat’s pocket was a container that said “Cookies,” but no food was found — just another plastic bag with a “white powdery substance.” The contents field-tested positive for fentanyl, a lot of it.

“The DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] says 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly [and] our deputies recovered nearly 10 grams of this lethal drug during this traffic stop,” Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said of the incident. “We are out there every day trying to prevent this poison from entering Collier County.”

The 23-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked on fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession charges. His total bond was set at $35,000.